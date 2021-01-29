BUTLER — Dianne E. Mercer, 58, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1962, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Albert E. Wade and Elizabeth J. (Beckman) Krontz. They preceded her in death.
Dianne was a 1981 graduate of Eastside High School in Butler.
She worked as a technician at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne for three years.
Dianne was united in marriage to Gilbert J. Mercer on Feb. 14, 1981, at Big Run Church in rural Butler, and he survives.
She attended Christ’s Church in Butler, enjoyed traveling, live theater plays, fishing and spending precious time with her children, grandchildren and other children.
She is survived by her husband of almost 40 years, Gilbert; two sons, Corby J. Mercer, of Victor, Montana, and Hunter K. Mercer, of Butler; one daughter, Cassie L. Carnahan, of Butler; and four grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother, Steve Wade, of Waterloo; one half-brother, Adam Wade, of Colorado; three sisters, Brenda (Richard) Ochoa, of Fort Wayne, Cary (Shawn) McDaniel, of Waterloo and Pam Bell, of Auburn; eight stepbrothers; and one stepsister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister-in-law; Jamie Wade.
Visitation will be held from 2-4:30 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, Indiana.
Private family services will follow, with Pastor Dale Rabineau of Christ’s Church officiating.
Per state mandate requirements, masks, social distancing and a total of 50 individuals allowed in funeral home at any given time will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, family request memorials be given in memory of Dianne Mercer to Christ’s Church in Butler, Indiana.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H. E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
