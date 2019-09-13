Don Wolf, 90, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at The Townhouse Retirement Center in Fort Wayne.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home.
Updated: September 13, 2019 @ 12:21 am
(0) comments
