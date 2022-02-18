ANGOLA — Sonja “Soni” K. Patterson, 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her home in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1944, to C. Wayne and Evelyn (McKenzie) Gottschalk.
Soni graduated from Orland High School in 1962.
She married the love of her life, Neal L. Patterson, on March 18, 1962.
Soni attended Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana.
She was a L.D. teacher’s aide for Angola High School.
Soni enjoyed her walks with her husband and family in Pokagon State Park, Angola, Indiana.
Surviving is her beloved husband of 59 years, Neal L. Patterson, of Angola, Indiana; son, Todd (Jennifer) Patterson, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Marcia (Todd) Jones, of Angola, Indiana, and Lori (Scott) Houlton, of Angola, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her honorary son and former student, Rickey Furar, of California. She was so proud of him for his accomplishments he has been able to achieve.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffrey Patterson in 1967; granddaughter, Tara Arnold; sister, Sharon Weiss; and foster brother, Vernice Sawvel.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the funeral home, with Pastor Tracey Zimmerman officiating.
Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Tara Lynn Arnold Scholarship Fund in care of the Steuben County Foundation or to Parkview Hospice and Home Health.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
