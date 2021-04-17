AUBURN — Mary Anna Rank, 99, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday April 16, 2021, at her home.
Mary Anna was born on May 29, 1921, in Ashley, Indiana, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Elmira Myers.
Mary Anna had worked at Cooper Industrial for 30 years, retiring in 1991.
She was also a member of First Christian Church in Auburn.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Louanne and John Nugen, of Auburn; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 14 great great-grandchildren; a stepson, Larry Rank; and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Rank; daughter, Jama Cassady; a sister, Doretha Curry; and a niece, Judy Kinsel.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Burial will be held at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna.
Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church or the Heimach Center in Auburn.
