COLUMBIA CITY — Edward Gray Rollins, age 86, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 1:45 a.m., on Saturday Dec. 24, 2022, at his residence.
Born on May 10, 1936, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, he was the son of Fred and Hixie (Tedder) Rollins.
Edward attended Wayne Memorial High School, Wayne, Michigan, and graduated with the Class of 1954. He then proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Following that, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University, Detroit in 1965, and also a master’s degree from Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti in 1971.
Edward worked in Labor Relations for the Ford Motor Company at the Dearborn, Saline, and Milan facilities from 1960 until his retirement in 1993.
He enjoyed playing guitar and tennis, along with being an avid reader and traveler, visiting 49 states and many foreign countries. Edward loved exercise, karate, judo, and was also a long distance runner and biker in 5k and 10k events, in addition to being very inquisitive about anything he didn’t know about.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Pasty Rollins, of Columbia City; children, Christian Eric Rollins, of Fortville, California, Karla Blair, of Ohio, Scott Lee (Christine) Wilkinson, of Mesa, Arizona, Matthew Gray Rollins, of Northville, Michigan, and Karla Blair of Jeffersonville, Ohio; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Eugene Rollins, of Wilmington, North Carolina, Jerry (Sarah Jeanette) Rollins, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Donald Rollins, of Lake Ann, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Phillip Edward Rollins; daughter, Nicole Marie Borden; and grandson, Keith Cooper.
A private family service was held for Edward’s family.
Memorial contributions in memory of Edward, may be made to American Lung Association.
Arrangements by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or to sign the online guest register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.