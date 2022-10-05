COLUMBIA CITY — David Ray Ramp, 78, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 7 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the company of family at his home.
Born on March 26, 1944, in Whitley County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Paul R. and Vera (France) Ramp.
Growing up in Columbia City, he completed elementary school at Westward School and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1963. He continued his education at ITT Technical Institute in Fort Wayne.
For six years, he served with the Indiana National Guard.
On May 16, 1981, he married Josephine Watkins. They have always made their home in Columbia Township, Columbia City.
A career-long employee with United Telephone/Sprint, he was a lineman, cable splicer, service technician and foreman. He retired in August 2000, with more than 31 years of service.
As a Boy Scouts of America-Anthony Wayne Area Council member, he served in numerous positions, including the Executive Board, and was a Scout Master for Laud Troop 83. A member of the Over-the-Hill Gang, the group would do repairs and light construction at BSA Chief Little Turtle Camp. He belonged to the Indiana Archaeological Society, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. With his work as a lineman, he joined the National Insulator Society collecting old glass insulators used on old telephone/telegraph poles. He was interested in Indian artifacts and belonged to Prehistoric America and the Indiana Central States.
Surviving is his loving wife of 41 years, Josephine; children, Shelia Jackson, of Columbia City and Paul J. Ramp, of Kendallville; stepsons, Wayne (Patsy) Watkins, of Winamac and Nicholas Watkins, of West Lafayette; nine grandchildren; three great-grandsons; a sister, Patricia (Dallas) Raypole, of Fort Wayne; a brother, John (Donna) Ramp, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and many extended family members.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Ramp; and a nephew, Steve Raypole.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Eberhard Cemetery, 2300 W. Keiser Road, Columbia City.
Visitation is from 3-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, and one hour before the service at the cemetery on Thursday.
Preferred memorials in David’s honor are to BSA — Anthony Wayne Area Council; the Columbia Township Volunteer Fire Department; Parkview Whitley EMS; or Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
