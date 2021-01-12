DELAND, Fla. — James Christian Weaver, age 95, of Tree Frog Lane, DeLand, Florida, died peacefully at home on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
He was born on July 2, 1925, in North Manchester, Indiana, to parents, Theron G. and Nina Metzler Weaver, the youngest of four children.
He graduated from Central High School in North Manchester, and Manchester College and Indiana University.
He served in the U.S. Army in the 94th Infantry Division during World War II, taking part in the Battle of the Bulge. He again served in the Army during the Korean War.
He was involved in public education for 38 years, serving as a classroom teacher, coach, and principal in East Allen County, Fort Wayne and Angola, Indiana.
Mr. Weaver was active in the Elks, the Turners, the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Shrine organizations in Fort Wayne and Angola, Indiana. He was also a member of the American Legion and VFW.
While living in Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, he was a volunteer for the Victim-Offender Reconciliation Program. In Florida, he volunteered as a tutor at the Citrus County Juvenile Detention Center, and served as a Mediator for Small Claims Court in Citrus and Volusia County.
Mr. Weaver was a member of First United Methodist Church of DeLand and the Upper Room Sunday School Class.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon E. Weaver, of Deland; stepson, Steven Clark, of Angola, Indiana; stepdaughter, Suzanne (George) Villalobos, of DeLand; grandchildren, Addelyn, Zachary, Jennifer and Robert Villalobos; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of Deland at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Visitation will begin one hour before the service and a light luncheon will follow in the LEC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, FL 32725, or at www.fumch.org.
