ANGOLA — Dorothy Jean Ballard, age 97, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana, where she had been a resident for eight years.
Dorothy was born in 1926, in Toledo, Ohio, to Otto and Geraldine Rodemich. They preceded her in death, as did her brother, Jack and husbands, Richard Osborn and Richard Ballard.
For many years she was an occupational therapist at Toledo State Hospital, before she retired in 1978, to travel. Her family loved her very much, and her great sense of humor was especially endearing.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by her sons, Garry (Lyn) Osborn, of Angola and Rick (Shirley) Osborn, of North Carolina. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Kate Osborn (Paul Harrison), Molly Floyd, Garry Harner, Ben (Michelle) Osborn and grandson-in-law, Nathan Floyd. Surviving great-grandchildren are LeLe Harrison, Jack and Lydia Floyd, Nick Harner and Colin Osborn. Her surviving stepdaughters are Debby Hagan, Sandy Hollbrook, Sally Parthemer and Becky Schneider.
Per Dorothy’s wishes, her body has been donated to science for Alzheimer’s research.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
There is no calling at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht funeral Home, Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.