STURGIS, Mich. — Darlene Ann (Wagner) VanZuilen, age 89, of Lake Templene, Sturgis, Michigan, died peacefully at Masonville Place in Coldwater, Michigan, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
She was born in Illinois, on June 8, 1933, to Blanche (Rank) Wagner and William Wagner.
After graduating from high school and receiving the DAR Award, Darlene attended Purdue University. While there, she met Donald Henry VanZuilen. They were wed on June 18, 1955. Darlene earned a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition in 1955.
Surviving Darlene are her three children, Kevin (Cathy) VanZuilen, of Fort Wayne, Kathy Bahr, of Angola and David (Pamela) VanZuilen, of Fremont; two grandsons; a sister; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her husband, Donald, she was preceded in death by her mother, Blanche, and her father, Frank Wagner; four sisters; and two brothers.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., at Eley Funeral Home, Centreville, Michigan.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Centreville United Methodist Church.
Interment will be at Nottawa Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph County Grange Fair.
Please visit Darlene's memorial page to sign her guestbook and leave a memory for her family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
