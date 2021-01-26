HAMILTON LAKE — Jack V. Ruger, age 88, of Hamilton Lake and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1932, in Payne, Ohio, to Raymond and Helen (Burk) Ruger.
Jack was a 1950 graduate of Antwerp High School in Antwerp, Ohio.
Mr. Ruger honorably served his country as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force, working as an airplane electrician during the Korean War.
He married Retha Bloom on March 29, 1958, in Garrett. She preceded him in death on June 30, 2008.
He married Dorothy Mohr on March 15, 2009 in Weslaco, Texas.
Mr. Ruger worked for International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for 30 years, retiring in 1980. After his retirement, Jack was a DeKalb County farmer until 2008. After Jack finished farming he stayed busy and productive working in wildlife habitat planting and wetland restoration.
In 1998, he was the president of the Indiana State Soil Conservation Board. Prior to that, from 1986 until 1997, Jack served as a DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. He also served as the past president of Pheasants Forever, of which he was an active member. He was active in the DeKalb County Democratic Party, serving as precinct committeeman.
Jack loved helping with events at St. Martin's Healthcare Clinic, bringing in meals for the volunteers and he especially liked bringing in his homemade ice cream.
He was a longtime member of Cedar Creek Church of the Brethren in Garrett.
He enjoyed being outside fishing, hunting and he always had a huge garden that he enjoyed sharing with family and friends. He loved to travel. He has been to many countries and most of the states in this great country. He and Retha enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and they wintered in Weslaco, Texas. In Texas, he loved cooking breakfast for others and he would take blankets and food into Mexico, for those less fortunate.
After Retha passed away, he and Dorothy enjoyed their winters in Florida, and recently enjoyed their time on Hamilton Lake. Most important to Jack was his family, especially spending time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Ruger, of Hamilton Lake; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Tom Stafford, of Hamilton Lake, Connie and Tommy Thompson, of Healdton, Oklahoma, and Robin Weems, of Lake Quivira, Kansas; sons and daughters-in-law, Brent and Debi Ruger, of Golden Lake, Terry and Glenda Mohr, of Ottawa, Kansas, and Greg Mohr, of Princeton, Kansas; three grandchildren, Jacob Stafford (Jordan Marckel), of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rachel Stafford (Kelsey Fraley), of Indianapolis and Nick Stafford (Brittany Cubio), of Indianapolis; Dorothy’s eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; sister and brothers-in-law, Carolyn and David Wolfe, of Lupton, Michigan, and Ron Etzler, of Payne, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Retha Ruger; two infant children, Deanna and Joel; two brothers, Earl Ruger and Kenny Ruger; sister, Marilyn Etzler; nephew, Mike Lee; brother-in-law, Harold Lee; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gordon and Marlene Bloom.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from 2-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Brad Hardesty officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Martin's Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738.
Per the Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
