HUDSON — Bret Allen Sage, age 62, of Hudson, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at his residence in Hudson.
Bret was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 27, 1960, to Harold Allan “Butch” Sage and Bonnie Lou (Beckberger) Sage. His mother died at an early age and his father preceded him in death on March 23, 1983.
Bret was an auto mechanic.
Survivors include his sons, Brent and Bridget Sage, of South Milford, Cory and Misty Sage, of Avilla and Kyland Sage, of Kendallville; nine grandchildren; stepmother, Marty Pyle, of Kendallville; brothers, Brad and Kari Sage, of Kendallville and Gary Sage, of Kendallville; and sister, Kim and Roger Bolen of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Butch and Bonnie; sister, Shelly Sage; grandparents, Lloyd and Pauline Beckberger and Gerald and Leona Sage.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Billy Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery near Churubusco.
Memorial donations may be made to the Noble County Humane Shelter.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
