KENDALLVILLE — Earl Dean Salyer, age 68, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his residence.
Dean was born in Plymouth, Indiana, on April 12, 1955, son of the late Earl D. Salyer and Ruthie Alice (Jolley) Salyer.
He graduated from Kankakee Valley High School.
He married Carolyn Gean Manns on Jan. 15, 2003, in Albion.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Salyer, of Kendallville; son, Stephen Chavez, of Phoenix, Arizona; stepsons, Jason and Jennifer Howard, of Westfield, Indiana, and Nathan Howard and Heather Simms, of Denim, Indiana; grandchildren, Jaxon Howard, Jaron Howard, Kaylee Howard, Jadyn Howard, Harlan Howard and Emma Howard; brother, Ernie and Donna Salyer, of North Judson, Indiana; and nieces, Amber and Brian Berg, of North Judson, Ashley and Kyle Terry, of North Judson and Alicia and Nick Grezenko, of North Judson.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.