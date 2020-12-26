ROME CITY — Robert Earl Owsley, 60, of Rome City died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Noble County.
He was born Aug. 31, 1960, in Kendallville to Bird and Nancy (Sturdivant) Owsley. He was a 1980 graduate of East Noble High School.
Robert enjoyed hunting, especially coon hunting and fishing. He liked to watch wrestling and westerns, and dearly loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Heather (Iden) Halferty of Wabash; a son, Robert E. Owsley of Kendallville; his mother and stepfather, Nancy and James Mayfield of Rome City; his father, Bird Owsley of Auburn; five grandchildren, Tristan Mobley, Mya Halferty, Brooklynn Halferty, Destinee Halferty and Ciera Halferty; four great-grandchildren, Grayson Mobley, Sky-Lynn Davidson, Nova Davidson, and Jayce Jordan; two brothers, Edwin (Brenda) Owsley of Garrett and Michael (Melissa) Owsley of Oneida, Kentucky; a brother-in-law, Charles Wilhite of Vinemont, Alabama; and five nieces and nephews, Jaime Cramer, Jeremy Owsley, Lindsay Owsley, Daniel Owsley and Truman Owsley.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Owsley and Carol Wilhite.
Funeral services will be Thursday at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville, with Pastor Wade Sturdivant officiating. Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Calling is Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Per the Governor, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.como.
