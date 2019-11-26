Fay Ann Jackson, 77, of Mongo, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Carney-Frost Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling the arrangements.
Updated: November 26, 2019 @ 9:11 am
