Lynette Mossburg
COLUMBIA CITY —Lynnette S. Mossburg, age 72, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 2:05 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Columbia City.
Born on May 12, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of John J. and Helen (Barker) Snepp.
Lynnette attended South Whitley High School and graduated with the Class of 1968.
On Dec. 1, 1979, she married Steven E. Mossburg in Fort Wayne. They were blessed with one daughter, Jessica Lynn Mossburg on April 23, 1981.
She worked at Stumps Printing in South Whitley for 20 years and then worked at Toys R Us for 28 years, until her retirement in 2009.
Lynnette loved sewing, quilting, crafting, collecting angels, and was an avid IU Basketball and Bobby Knight fan.
Survivors include her sister, Violet McNeal, of Churubusco; nieces, Lisa (Sy) Musi, of Orland, Indiana, Laura (Greg) Hinen and Kim Callison, both of Columbia City, Renee (Dick) Owen, of Albion, Janelle Schuman, of Churubusco and Christelle (Chad) Snyder, of South Whitley; nephews, Brian (Stephanie) Bowers, of Fort Wayne, Victor (Julia) McNeal, of Columbia City and John Jr., (Melanie) Snepp, of South Whitley; and several great- and great-great- nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steven Mossburg; daughter Jessica Lynn Mossburg; brother, John Snepp Sr.; sister, Rose Marie Daniels’ nephew Brent Bowers; and great-niece, Camdyn Snyder.
Friends may call on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Lynnette will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Bluffton.
Memorial contributions in memory of Lynnette may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Indiana or Jessica Mossburg Scholarship.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or sign the online guest register.
