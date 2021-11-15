TOPEKA — Harry L. Castetter, age 82, of Topeka, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 5:45 p.m., at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 7, 1939, the son of Charles Ray and Bernice (Garman) Castetter, in Noble County, Indiana.
On May 20, 1961, he married Stana Roy at Topeka Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Stana Castetter, of Topeka, Indiana; three children, Curt (Julie) Castetter, of Jacksonville, Florida, Kit (Kim) Castetter, of Millersburg, Indiana, and Cory Castetter, of Kimmell, Indiana; grandchildren, Kevin, Kelli, Chandler, Christian and Quintin; step-grandchildren, Aubrey and Morgan; and 12 great-grandchildren; along with a sister, Mary Mullins, of Rome City, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Cristopher Castetter; a sister, Helen Waterson; and a great-granddaughter, Elliana McDonald.
"Dad was a hardworking, blue collar family man. He worked 36 years at Plumrose Packing Company in Dunlap and then drove truck for 13 years at Super Steer Meats in Goshen, before retiring. He was a dedicated, loving family man, who placed his family second only to God his Savior. Our family is as proud of him as he was of us. Each member of our family is left with many fond memories to be cherished for the remainder of our lives."
In keeping with Harry’s wishes, no public visitation or services are planned. A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be given in Harry’s honor to the Topeka Food Pantry, c/o Topeka Ministerial Association, P.O. Box 725, Topeka, IN 46571.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
