COLUMBIA CITY — Clarence M. Dean Jr., age 79, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 9:05 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at his residence.
Born on Aug. 20, 1941, in Terre Haute, Indiana, he was the son of Clarence and Mary (Cook) Sr.
Clarence attended Terre Haute Schools and then went on to work in maintenance at Silgan Plastics in Ligonier for 43 years, until his retirement in 2000.
On Sept. 23, 1967, he married Gloria K. Trammel in Rome City, Indiana.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, yardwork, gardening and spending free time with family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Gloria Dean, of Columbia City; children, Lori (Mark) Hamilton, of Warsaw and Brian (Cathy) Dean, of Columbia City; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Fields, of Terre Haute, Betty Teague, of Minnesota, Dorothy (Tom Spurling) Van Hook, of Cromwell, Jack (Minnie) Dean, Donald (Tish) Dean, John “Mike” Dean and Peggy Dean, all of Kendallville; and sister-in-law Sandy Dean of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Richard Dean, Jim Dean, Robert Dean, Mary Leturquez, Rose Dean and Margaret Dean.
Friends and family may call from noon to 2 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, a private memorial service for immediate family will be held for Clarence at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, and may be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live.
Memorial contributions in memory of Clarence may be made to Parkview Hospice.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family online condolences.
