MENTONE — Martha Ann VanGilder, 74, formerly of Mentone and Warsaw, Indiana, passed at 2:48 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Martha was born on March 1, 1946, in Warsaw, Indiana, to Dr. Donald and Barbara (Gast) VanGilder. They preceded her in death.
She was a 1964 graduate of Mentone High School. Martha then graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Music and English in 1968.
She had worked at the Kosciusko County Health Dept.
She had volunteered at the jail and as a tour guide for the Historical Society.
She had been a member of Mentone United Methodist Church.
She also was a member of the Old Lacers Society of America where she demonstrated her skills at various Revolutionary War Encampments in Warsaw as well as in Dearborn, Michigan. She was known to wear a colonial costume of her own confection. Her greatest passion was making lace crosses.
Martha is survived by her daughter Anisa Bradley, of Rochester; grandchildren, Mary Ann and husband, Atiba Davis, of Margo Riadi, Chris Crews, Donald Bradley and Floyd Bradley; great-grandchildren Mia, Malia and Michaela; a sister, Donna Kay Pineda, of Kendallville; a niece, Karla; and grand-niece Jada.
She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Karl and Mabel Gast; and paternal grandparents, Bert and Cora VanGilder.
The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at King Memorial Home, 101 N. Tucker St., Mentone, Indiana, with Pastor Jeff Herron and Pastor Gail Law officiating.
The family request that everyone in attendance wear a mask.
The interment will take place at Mentone Cemetery in Mentone, Indiana.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at King Memorial Home in Mentone, Indiana.
Share a memory or send an online condolence at www.hartzlerfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.