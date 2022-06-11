COLUMBIA CITY — Michael “Mike” Willems, age 63, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Jan. 8, 1959, in Freeport, Illinois, he was the son of Robert and Mary Lou (Jarvey) Willems.
Mike attended Huntington North High School and graduated with the Class of 1977. He then attended Huntington College and graduated in 1983.
Mike worked as an accountant throughout his career.
Mike enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching Jeopardy, reading, and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Columbia City Library and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Jody Willems, of Columbia City; children, Mary (Andrew) Willems-Akers and Jason (Christa Beber) Cunefare, both of Fort Wayne, Lindsey (Al) Bishir, of Marion and Heather (Erik) Larr, of Markle; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Jennifer Willems, of Peoria, Illinois, Christopher (Lora) Willems, of Canute, Oklahoma, and Richard (Lisa) Willems, of Roanoke; and mother-in-law, Judy Bornstein, of Valparaiso.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In accordance with the wishes of Mike, a private family service will be held at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mike, may be made to Whitley County Humane Society.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family online condolences or to sign the guest register.
