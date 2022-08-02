FORT WAYNE —Cora M. McCloskey, 96 of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Chateau Health and Rehab in Fort Wayne. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.
