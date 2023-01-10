FORT WAYNE — Sharon Neafus-Hanks, 79, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Lincolnshire Place in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 23, 1943, in Drake, Ohio, to Ralph and Irene (Buza) Young.
She married Wilbur Hanks on July 27, 1996, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and he survives.
She was an owner of the A&W in Garrett, Indiana, before going to work at Electric Motors, where she retired in 2009.
She was a member of Waynedale Baptist Church in Fort Wayne.
Her family and friends were very important to her. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing games and working in her yard planting flowers.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly (Ritch) Conrad, of Auburn; stepsons, Jeremy Hanks, of Hamilton and Jeff Hanks, of Virginia; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ralph Young Jr.; and grandson, Brandon Hanks.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Waynedale Baptist Church, 633 Lower Huntington Road in Fort Wayne.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater Indiana Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.