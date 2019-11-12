Woodrow Shepherd 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Woodrow Shepherd, 93, of Avilla, Indiana, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Shepherd are pending at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles6 arrested following Avilla search warrantLey elected mayor of AuburnRepublicans hold in KendallvilleWoman injured after being hit by tractorCrash on U.S. 6 leaves one criticalWawaka man charged with child molestLakewood Park Christian boys basketball previewGraden named new director of Community FoundationKendallville transfers middle school propertyOnly once has it been easy for Hickman Images Videos CommentedI'm not too proud to turn on the heat (1)Democracy grows when it is shared (1) Top Ads KD117547 KD103466 KD118033 Top Jobs KD117550 KD117729 KD116983 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Eastside to face 10-2 Eastbrook Eastside girls get first win for new coach Eastside, Adams Central girls basketball box Eastside wins first sectional title Eastside, Fairfield football box Fremont Elementary salutes veterans Heart to Heart celebrates Veterans Day Lauryn Hill wins family lawsuit
