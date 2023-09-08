AUBURN — John E. Storrjohann Jr., 64, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at home with his family by his side.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1959, in Granite City, Illinois.
John married Kathy L. Sweitzer on Sept. 5, 2003, in Auburn. Kathy resides in Auburn.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1977 until 1981.
Over the years John had worked for the Auburn Foundry, Metal Technologies and OmniSource, all in Auburn.
He was a member of Auburn American Legion Post 97 and Auburn Moose Lodge.
Many would know him from his days working as a bouncer at the 4 Crowns bar in Auburn.
John loved riding his Harley. He was a papa to all and will be greatly missed!
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Storrjohann, of Auburn; sons and daughter-in-law, Josh Storrjohann, of Angola, Ryan and Erica Storrjohann, of Waterloo, Cederick Cobbins, of Auburn and Dennis Marshall, of Auburn; daughters, Jessica Sweitzer, of Auburn and Bobbi and Joe Freeman, of Kendallville; eight grandchildren, Peyton Harli Storrjohann, Braiden Storrjohann, Jasper Hatton, Bryant, Jasmine, Madalin, Shylee, Rylan and grandson Storrjohann on the way; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Sara Vallance, of Garrett and Mike and Beth Vallance, of Redbud, Oregon; and sisters and brother-in-law, Terri Lanning, of Florida, Chris Siminiac, of Angola, Sally and Jeff Hamilton, of Auburn and Roseanna McKenzie, of England.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Paul Vallance.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, from 11 a.m., to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
A memorial service will be held immediately following the gathering at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Bo McKie officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow the memorial service at Waterloo Cemetery.
A celebration of John’s life will follow the committal at the cemetery at the Auburn Moose Lodge.
Memorial donations may be given to the Connie McAlister Breast Cancer Foundation, 0635 C.R. 9A, Hudson, IN 46747.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
