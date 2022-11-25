EDON, Ohio — Marcella Mullins, age 55, of Columbia, Ohio, died at 6:10 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier, Ohio, surrounded by her family.
Marcella was a machinist at Tenneco Automotive in Angola, Indiana, before she medically retired and was a member of USW Local 1015.
She enjoyed baking, bingo, going to casinos to play slots, camping, gardening and watching NASCAR, especially going to MIS to watch races, watching “The Voice” “The Masked Singer” and the Green Bay Packers. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Marcella was born on Sept. 28, 1967, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Juan O. and Maudie M. (Hatfield) Gonzales.
She married Frankie Mullins, and he survives.
Marcella is also survived by her daughter, Chantel (Drew) Wort, of Hicksville; son, David Lawrence, of Edon; stepdaughters, Felicia (Daniel) Patrick, of Cromwell, Indiana, Shadow Mullins, of LaPorte, Indiana, and Jenette Mullins, of Rome City, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; stepmother, Bonnie Gonzales, of Bryan; siblings, Stan (Janice) Rice, of Henderson, Nevada, Scott Rice, of Montpelier, Ohio, Juanita (Terry) Mocherman, of Hamilton, Indiana, Rejina (John) Phipps, of Angola, Indiana, and Juan (Heather) Gonzales, of Angola, Indiana, and Josh Gonzales, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; step-siblings, Jon Armstrong, of Middletown, Ohio, Amanda Ross, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Carrie Ann (Timothy) Miller, of Edon, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Maudie and Dale Armstrong; father, Juan Gonzales; brothers, Frank J. and Kevin K. Rice and Matthew J. Gonzales; and a sister-in-law, Brenda Rice.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, from 2-4 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon, Ohio.
Services will follow at 4 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating.
Private interment will be at Columbia Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Service to help with expenses.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
