COLUMBIA CITY — Sharon L. Brunner, 80, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 10:53 a.m., on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, Indiana, where she was a resident since June 3, 2022.
Born on July 28, 1941, in Columbia City, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Victor E. and Bette O. (Woods) O’Brien.
Growing up in Columbia City, she was a member of the first graduating class of the new Columbia City Joint High School in 1959.
In 1960, she married Reino Panula, and he tragically lost his life in the Vietnam War in 1964.
On June 4, 1978, she married Frederick L. Brunner, and they made their home in Columbia City. Fred died on April 25, 1998.
Sharon had worked for Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, as an operator. In the late 1970s, she became an operator for the Whitley County Memorial Hospital, where she earned her EMT certificate, and then she became a dispatcher for the Whitley County EMS. She retired with approximately 20 years of service.
Never knowing a stranger, she was a friend to all. She enjoyed leisurely drives through the countryside to visit family or friends or sometimes no particular destination. She liked antiquing and collected anything Santa Claus. Longaberger baskets were among her favorites. Taking pride in her appearance, she regularly delighted in a manicure.
Surviving are her son, Jeffrey Brunner, of Columbia City; grandchildren, Austin J. Brunner, of Fort Wayne, Tyler (Juaun) Brunner, of Colorado, Miranda Brunner, of Columbia City, Brittani (Daren) Alber, of Claypool and Mikala Panula, of Terre Haute; a step-grandson, Trey Williamson, of Fort Wayne; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Vicki A. Fahl, of Columbia City.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Rae; and a brother, Patrick O’Brien.
The funeral was held Friday, July 22, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial was at Lake View Cemetery in Larwill.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
