FISHERS — Bruce Edward Munk, resident of Fishers, Indiana, passed away at Grand Brook Memory Care-Fishers on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the age of 74, after a long battle with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy).
He was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on March 6, 1949, son of the late Jay E. and Katherine Munk.
Bruce graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Economics from Purdue University (1971) and received a Masters Degree in Public Administration from Troy University (1988).
Bruce proudly and honorably served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and retired as Lieutenant Colonel. He was a KC-135 pilot and was decorated with a Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service Medal at RAF Mildenhall, England.
Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Karen E. Johnson; his daughters, Carrie (Michael) Spohn and Elizabeth (Joe) Bloomfield; his sister, Leslie (Marlin) Lawrence; son, Robert Blake Johnson; and grandchildren, Camille and William Spohn and Alaina and Aidan Bloomfield.
Bruce was a loving husband, Dad, Doodie, Papa and Brother. Bruce and Karen were married 14 years and they loved to travel, visit wineries, go on day trips, try new restaurants and spend time with their friends and family. He loved Purdue University and could be found wearing Purdue gear almost daily. To say he was a Purdue fan is an understatement!
He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church-Carmel, where he was an active part of the UMM (United Methodist Men) and enjoyed going to Bible study.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following, beginning at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to CurePSP, 325 Hudson St., New York, NY 10013 or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601.
