AUBURN — Ralph LaMar Haines, 84, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at his home in Auburn, Indiana, with his family at his side.
He was born in Berne, Indiana, on Jan. 5, 1937, to Virgil and Viola (Lusk) Haines.
Ralph was a farmer and worked at B. F. Goodrich in Woodburn, from which he retired in 1994.
He married Nancy Newcomer on Sept. 6, 1959, in Geneva, Indiana, and she survives.
Also surviving are three children, Doug Haines and his wife, Mindy, of West Chester, Ohio, Jennifer Haines, of Newport, Kentucky, and Barb Haines and her husband, Mike Hullinger, of Butler; two grandsons, Josh Haines and Zach Haines; and a sister, Janis Bakle, of Defiance, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger Haines and Lee Haines; a sister, Lois Haines; and a brother-in-law, Dan Bakle.
No services are planned at this time.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
