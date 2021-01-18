LIGONIER — Sandra Ann “Sandi” (Marcum) Hartman, 55, of Ligonier died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Fort Wayne.
She was born Dec. 24, 1965, in Great Lakes, Illinois, to David and Mary (Starr) Marcum.
She worked at the VA Clinic in Goshen as an LPN.
Ms. Hartman was an honorary member of the River Tennessee Chickanauga Native American Tribe.
Sandi enjoyed being in Florida on the beach and near the water. She loved her job and being able to work with veterans. She dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Tessa and Duffy Weber of Fort Wayne and Kaleigha and Jeff Prentice of New Haven; five grandchildren, Lailuh Ball, Adelaide Ball, Arianna Prentice, Andrew Weber, and Daisy Weber; her mother, Mary Marcum of Ligonier; and two sisters, Elizabeth Sue Parker of Fort Wayne and Cathy Gail (Robert) Bright of Austin, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Private services will be held with Pastor Jim Keckler of Parkwood Church of God in Fort Wayne. Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.
