GARRETT — Joann K. Robinson, 65, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Friday Nov. 22, 2019, at Parkview Dekalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana, following a long illness.
She was born on April 29, 1954, in Defiance, Ohio, to Henry and Hilda Arps. They preceded her in death.
In 1974, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Defiance, Ohio, she married Terry L. Robinson. He survives in Garrett.
Also surviving are a daughter, Teresa (Brian) Birt, of Garrett; son, Kurt Robinson, of Auburn; grandchildren, Dylan Medley, Ava Birt, Kaine Bishop, and Kathryn Robinson. Also surviving are sisters, Jan (Tavi) Arps-Prundeanu, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Karen (Ed) Gerken, of Ridgeville, Ohio, and Phyllis (Kenny) Miller, of Ridgeville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Tom Arps.
A private burial will take place at St. Mark's Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
