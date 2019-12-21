QUINCY, Mich. — John Richard Moore, 85, of Quincy, Michigan, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home while surrounded by his loving family.
In following John’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
The family will have a memorial service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at East Ovid United Brethren Church, 274 Quimby Road, with Pastor David Holt officiating.
The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
John was born Aug. 14, 1934, to Elijah and Esther (Johnson) Moore, in St. Ignace.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.
While on leave from his service, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Hawes, in Angola, Indiana, on Dec. 17, 1955.
John was a hardworking man, spending his entire adult life as an electrician, while working his way to becoming a Master Electrician. He started with Henry Electric in Angola, Indiana, before opening a partnership company called North Lake Electric in Angola.
John retired from Clear Lake Electric in December 1996, to enjoy life.
John was a man of faith and a member of East Ovid United Brethren Church.
He was a member of the IBEW Local 305 out of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf and going pheasant hunting. John liked to go bowling and watch sporting events. His true joy in life was his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren. He will be missed by many.
John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Moore, of Quincy; his children, Kathryn (Michael) Supianoski of Quincy, and Scott (Teresa) Moore of Portersville, Pennsylvania; his sister Rebecca (Robert Sr.) Moyer, of Grand Rapids; his sister-in-law Helen Moore, of St. Johns; his grandchildren, Adam (Kate) Supianoski, Aaron (Brian Hurtekant) Supianoski, Trevor (Jessica) Moore, and Courtney (Tim) Gordon; his great-grandchildren Reese Supianoski, Ryder Supianoski, Rowan Gordon, Adalyne Moore, Kyler Moore, and Brady Gordon; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ivan Moore.
Memorials may be directed to Commission on Aging, Promedica Home Health and Hospice, or East Ovid United Brethren Church at www.dutcherfh.com.
