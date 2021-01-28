KENDALLVILLE — Mary Jane Pierce, 86, a lifelong resident of Kendallville, Indiana, and a winter resident of Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs.
She was born on March 3, 1934, in Kendallville, a daughter of the late Riley and Margaret C. (Scott) Rice.
Mary was the youngest of six children, three brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.
Mary graduated from Kendallville High School in 1952.
She worked for Bell Telephone and later Eaton Corporation in Kendallville.
After retirement Mary spent the winters in Florida, and loved to hunt shells on the beach.
She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville and Saint Leo’s Catholic Church in Bonita Springs, Florida.
She participated in bowling leagues in Kendallville for many years.
Mary was a lifelong sports fan and loved her Chicago Bears.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65-plus years, Ronald F. Pierce, of Kendallville, Indiana; three sons, Bruce F. Pierce, of Albion, Indiana, Damon J. Pierce and his wife, Stephanie Carlson-Pierce, of Wolverine Lake, Michigan, and Gregg A. Pierce, of Kendallville, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Justin, Heather, Amber, Derek, Nicolas, Crystina and Julian; and two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Aurora.
Private services will be held by the family sometime in the future.
