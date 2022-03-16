Vivian Edwards
COLUMBIA CITY — Vivian “Nanny” Edwards, age 87, passed away on March 10, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Vivian was born on March 15, 1934, to Paul and Bonnie (Coe) Marshall in Noble County, Indiana.
She graduated from Albion Jefferson High School in 1952.
She was secretary to Attorney Jerry Carson and Chiropractor Dr. Joseph Turner before owning and operating the Wolf Lake drive-in (Dari Sweet) from 1966 until 1974. She was also secretary for the Noble County Government offices (Surveyor’s Office, Highway Department and the Health Department) until 2009, when she retired.
Her church affiliations were Tri Lakes Baptist Church and more recently, First Church of God.
She also was a member of the Red Hatters in Noble County.
Her love and devotion to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be missed. She is famous for her chocolate chip cookies, slushies, pies and attending all family activities. She enjoyed boat rides and watching the sunset over the lake.
She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Steve) Mangan and Deb (Jim) Straub, of Columbia City; seven grandchildren, Jill (Brad) Carnahan, Ashley (Ashley) Straub, Adam Straub, Andy (Britt) Straub, Arik (Katrina) Straub, Austin (Jade) Straub and Avery (Courtney) Straub; 10 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Steve Marshall and Randy Marshall, of Albion; stepchildren, Liz Edwards, Peg (Randy) Musolf, Bob (Carolyn) Edwards and Paula (Shaun) Clark; 12 step-grandchildren; 17 step-great-grandchildren; and three step-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edwards; parents, Paul and Bonnie Marshall; and brother, Glenn Marshall.
There was no visitation per request of the deceased.
A graveside service was held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, Indiana, for family and close friends on Monday, March 14, 2022.
Donations may be made to Stillwater Hospice at 5910 Homestead Road, Ft. Wayne, IN 46814, in memory of Vivian Edwards.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.