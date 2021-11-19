ANGOLA — James A. Derouin, 77, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
He was born on May 3, 1944, in Muskegon, Michigan, to John A. and Mariam (LaFleur) Derouin.
James married the love of his life, Peggy A. Bowmaster.
He owned D & D Business Machines in Angola, Indiana, before retiring.
James enjoyed watching any kind of car racing, including drag racing and Nascar. He also was a U & M fan, but liked watching any college football.
Surviving are his sons, Jeff A. (Annie) Derouin, of Angola, Indiana, Greg (Lisa) Derouin, of Angola, Indiana, and Matt (Angie Dirrim) Derouin, of Angola, Indiana; brother, John (Fran) Derouin, of Grand Haven, Michigan; and sister, Jacqueline (Allan Falk) Derouin, of Okemos, Michigan. Also surviving are his 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Peggy A. Derouin on March 11, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
