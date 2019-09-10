KENDALLVILLE — Melba Miller, 83, of Kendallville died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her residence.
She was born March 8, 1936, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to Warnie and Cora (Patton) Stevens.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Miller was a member of the Helmer United Methodist Church and their women’s group, WINGS.
Melba enjoyed gardening and dearly loved her church family.
Surviving are two sons, Denis (Lynn) Miller of Corunna and Alan (Karen) Miller of Lindale, Texas; four grandchildren, Sara Miller, Jacob Miller, Melissa Stephens, and Amber Van Harlinger; 13 great-grandchidlren, Collyn, Xavier, Chance, Isaiah, Dawson, Aviana, Evangelline, Judah, Roman, Parker, Landon, Ethan, and Lucas; several brothers and sisters; and her caregiver, Terri Sowards of Wolcottville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Miller; a son, Bruce Miller; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson with Pastor Donna Holcomb of the Helmer United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Denis Miller, Alan Miller, Sara Miller, Jacob Miller, John Dever, and Terri Sowards
Calling is Friday, Sept. 13, from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Helmer United Methodist Church.
Share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
