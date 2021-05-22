MONGO — Duane Bowman III, of Mongo, Indiana, died unexpectedly doing what he loved on May 20, 2021.
Duane was born on Jan. 2, 1952, in Garrett, Indiana, to Duane Junior and Hazel May (Nelson) Bowman.
Living in Mongo for many years, he was a 1970 graduate of Prairie Heights High School and then went to International Barber School.
He was a member of Mongo United Methodist Church in Mongo, Indiana.
Duane worked for 37 years in Kendallville at Newnam Foundry, where he was a general manager. He then worked for several years in maintenance at Miller Poultry in Orland.
Duane was active in the Mongo and Prairie Heights community all of his life. He was often seen at Prairie Heights events, supporting the students. He was active with the Stroh Little League, helping in many ways. He helped every other week at the Mongo Food Bank, unloading and distributing food to the community.
He was awarded both the Prairie Heights Mighty Oak and the 2018 Mongo Citizen of the Year. One of his favorite things was to play Santa for the children of LaGrange County.
On July 3, 1970, in Mongo, Indiana, he married Mary C. Rhinesmith. Mary preceded him in death on Aug. 26, 2009.
Surviving are his three daughters, Shanan (Jamie) Staton, of Mongo, Indiana, Brittny (David) Klein, of Churubusco, Indiana, and Nicolette Byers, of Kendallville, Indiana; his son, Brandon D. Bowman IV, of Mongo, Indiana; his three grandchildren, Caterina Staton, Ella Cooley and Lincoln Archer Klein; his sister, LaStarza (Jeff) Noble, of Hudson, Indiana; his in-laws, Robert (Sherryl) Rhinesmith, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Rhonda (Rev. James) Bartlett, of Wolcottville, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Monday, May 24, 2021, from 1-8 p.m., at Mongo United Methodist Church, 3255 N. S.R. 3, Howe, Indiana.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mongo United Methodist Church with the Rev. James Bartlett officiating.
Burial will follow at Mongo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either Mongo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 33, Mongo, IN 46771 or Stroh Little League, 11065 E. C.R. 350S, LaGrange, IN 46761; envelopes will be available at the church also.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.