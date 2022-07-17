ORLAND — Leroy Wayne "Lee and Slim" Mosher, age 80, of Orland, Indiana, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Miller's Merry Manor, LaGrange, Indiana.
Lee was born on Dec. 13, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He graduated from New Haven High School.
Lee married Mary Shuler on March 3, 1962, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He worked at Pure Seal Dairy, Maumee Truck Leasing, Wilson Freight, and retired from Consolidated Freightways. He later went to work as a groundskeeper and maintenance worker for Dekko Foundation in Kendallville.
Lee and his family moved to Orland, Indiana, in 1988. He was a member of St. Mary's of The Angel's Catholic Church, Wolcottville, Indiana.
He was a member of the Angola Moose Lodge, he was formerly the president of the Angola Bowling Association for many years.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also raised and trained horses for many years. He was a 4-H dairy goat judge, and also showed goats on the national level. He loved working his family farm.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Mosher, of Orland, Indiana; children, Teresa (Bradley) Wiedman, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Jim (Deanna) Mosher, of Wolcottville, Indiana; grandchildren, Charles Wiedman, Andrew Wiedman, Falisha Wiedman and Benjamin Mosher; great-grandchildren, Ashton Wiedman, Madison Wiedman, Ariel Stanley, Analyn Stanley, Marissa Wiedman and Mason Wiedman; a great-great-grandson, Flynn Wiedman; and brothers, Carl (Deb) Mosher, of Churubusco, Indiana, and Dennie Mosher, of Churubusco, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Elsie S. (Dressler) Mosher; and an infant son, Mark Charles Mosher.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
A rosary service will follow at 7 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana.
Father Mark Hellinger will officiate the Mass.
Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Memorial donations in Mr. Mosher's memory, may be directed to the Noble County 4-H Club, or the Angola Moose Lodge Youth Bowling League.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
