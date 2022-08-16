HOWE — Wilbur Lee Weaver, 61, of Howe, Indiana, died at 12:22 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.
He was born on May 5, 1961, in LaGrange, Indiana, to David Jr. and Martha (Schrock) Weaver.
Surviving are his mother, of Shipshewana; two sisters, Mary Etta (Ben) Mullet, of Milford and Vera (Steve) Chupp, of Shipshewana; three brothers, Verlyn (Deborah) Weaver and David Jr. Weaver, both of Topeka and Maynard (Linda) Weaver, of Goshen; 18 nieces; and six nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Darrel Weaver.
Wilbur was the owner/operator of Weaver Construction and previously attended Maple Grove Church in Topeka.
Visitation will be from 2-4:30 and 5:30-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Shore Church, 7235 W. C.R. 100N, Shipshewana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Aug.18, 2022, also at the church.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Vern Hostetler.
Burial will be at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
