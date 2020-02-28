Mattie J. Miller, age 86, of Auburn, Indiana, formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LaGrange.
Updated: February 28, 2020 @ 1:50 am
