AUBURN — Clyde Allen Warstler, 86, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He was born on Dec. 23, 1935, in Waterloo, Indiana, to Glen and Ada (Bishop) Warstler.
He was a Garrett High School graduate and was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
Clyde was a farmer and worked at International Harvester. He retired from Harvester in 1991, and after retiring he still wanted to stay busy, so he drove for Indiana Auto Auction for several years.
He liked Southern gospel music, bowled on various leagues, spent time at the Auburn YMCA, Heimach Center and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a former member of Meese Chapel in Auburn, but more recently attended Auburn Alliance Church.
Clyde married Carol Nelson on April 4, 1959, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and she passed away on April 23, 2021.
He is survived by three daughters and a son, Anne Thomas, of Fort Wayne, Scott (Patti) Warstler, of Garrett, Nita (Dave) Cubanski, of State College, Pennsylvania, and Lorie (John) Badman, of Hamilton; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; sister, Esther Wilcox, of Fort Wayne; brother, Larry (Sandy) Warstler, of Virginia; and a brother-in-law, Paul Watson, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three sisters; and a brother.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Clyde’s memory to Auburn Alliance Church or Riley Hospital for Children.
To send the family condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
