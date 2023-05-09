BUTLER — Keith E. “Ike” Reas, age 71, of Butler, Indiana, passed away at 12:15 a.m., on Monday, May 8, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, after an extended illness.
Mr. Reas worked in law enforcement, serving with the Butler, Waterloo, and Ashley Police Departments, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and also worked with several county units in Michigan.
He was a member of the Hicksville Eagles, where he enjoyed playing poker and enjoyed hunting, fishing and time spent with his family. He was a fan of baseball and was a longtime coach in the Riverdale Youth League.
Keith E. “Ike” Reas was born on Dec. 20, 1951, in Auburn, Indiana, the son of Lavon A. and Phyllis Mae (Beard) Reas.
He married Beth Ann Myers on April 21, 1972, in Butler, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Tabatha Reas, of Auburn, Indiana, Jennifer (Phil) Flater, of Butler and Stacey Reas, also of Auburn; one son, Eyon (Brooke) Reas, of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Halie, Peyton, Codi, Jadea, Ryder and Riggan; two sisters, Carolyn Myers, of Kendalville, Indiana, and Jeanette (Don Sproles) Reas, of Edgerton, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Rose Reas, of Hesperia, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard “Jake” Reas; and a grandson, Colton Reas.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton.
Services will follow at the funeral home, beginning at 1 p.m.
Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Riverdale Youth League, P.O. Box 123, Saint Joe, IN 46785.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
