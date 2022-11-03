CRAIGVILLE — Robert L. McNabb, 80, of Craigville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home in Craigville.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1942, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Kenneth W. and Wanda M. (Kelley) McNabb.
Robert was a 1961 graduate of Woodland High School. He enjoyed his time served in the United States Army Reserves.
He married Nancy E. Brown on Oct. 14, 1967, in Fort Wayne, and she passed away on Aug. 27, 2019.
Robert was a very particular, hardworking man, who always tried doing things the right way. He was a lifetime farmer in DeKalb, Steuben and Wells counties. He worked at International Harvester, retiring after 29 years, and worked at the family foundry, National Magnesium and Aluminum in Fort Wayne.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn.
Robert enjoyed gardening, mowing, ping-pong, bowling and euchre. He enjoyed Bobby Knight and the IU Hoosiers and was a proud fan of the DeKalb Barons. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and was a proud supporter for his wife, Nancy, and all of her endeavors.
Surviving are three children, Nathan R. McNabb, and his wife, Beth (Lane) McNabb, of Kokomo, Colleen S. McNabb-Everage, and her husband, Craig Everage, of Angola and Kevin L. McNabb, and his wife, Ann (Dendinger) McNabb, of Craigville; five grandchildren, Michael R. McNabb, of Kokomo, Cruz A. and Camry S. Everage, both of Angola and McKenna E. and Macy M. McNabb, both of Craigville; three step-grandchildren, Jake Spencer, Mason Spencer and Jaden Lane; and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Wayne and Ruth McNabb, of Butler, and John McNabb, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a sister-in-law, Gloria McNabb.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn, with visitation from 9-10 a.m., on Monday, prior to the service at the church. Visitation also will be from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the church.
The Rev. Nikki Brown Rice will be officiating.
Private entombment will take place at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Memorials may be directed to the Steuben County Community Foundation Robert McNabb Memorial Fund: to support agricultural education in Wells, DeKalb and Steuben counties.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
