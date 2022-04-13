Margaret "Peggy" Hoot, 96, of Huntertown, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Grey Stone Nursing & Rehab in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Arrangement have been entrusted to Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Huntertown Chapel.
Updated: April 13, 2022 @ 1:31 am
