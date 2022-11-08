ALBION — Vern “PeeWee” Lee Wilson, age 84, of Albion, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Avalon Village, Ligonier, Indiana.
PeeWee was born on Aug. 6, 1938, to Frank C. and Hazel (Owen) Wilson.
He married Linda Lou in December 1957, and she died in 2008.
He later married Patricia Kennedy 0n May 25, 2019, in Albion, and she survives in Albion.
PeeWee worked for the Albion Parks Department — mowing all over the city.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Albion, Indiana.
He enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
PeeWee is survived by his wife, Patricia Wilson, Albion, Indiana; three sons, Terry (Holly) Wilson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Doug Wilson, of Albion, Indiana, and Todd (Marsha) Wilson, of Albion, Indiana; daughter, Lindy (Steve) Barclay, Flippin, Arkansas; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank C. and Hazel Wilson, first wife, Linda Lou Wilson; daughter in-law, Debbie Wilson; great-grandson, Logan Peterson; brothers, Harold, Kenneth, Guy, Franklin Jr., and Walter Wilson; sisters, twin sister, Fern Marie, Fay, and Viola Mae.
Visitation will take place from 2-8 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Harper Funeral Home, Albion, Indiana, and from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Albion, Indiana.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with Pastor Brett Frymier officiating.
Burial will follow at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam, Indiana.
Memorials are to Trinity United Methodist Church, Albion, Indiana.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
