HAMILTON — Eloise A. Platter, 90, of Hamilton, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
Eloise was born on March 13, 1932, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Harold and Viola (Crowl) Beard.
She was the former owner of Decatur Michigan Lumber, worked at Marshall Clothing in Butler and Hamilton Lumber.
She was member of Hamilton Church of Christ and the Friends of the Butler Library. Eloise married Keith Platter on July 18, 1966, in Fremont, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on June 12, 2018.
Survivors include five sons, David (Jackie) Richardson, of Hamilton, Michael (Wendy) Richardson, of Hamilton, Keith Platter II, of Garrett, Kevin Platter, of Auburn, and Kent Platter, of Hamilton; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Michele Meeks and Carolyn Woronuik; and a sister, Eleanor Casebere.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Hamilton Church of Christ, 4045 Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, Indiana.
A funeral service for Eloise will be held at noon on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the church, with Pastor Jeff Alexander officiating.
Burial will be held at Hamilton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the church or Steuben County Humane Shelter. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
