PIERCETON — Dianna L. Busche-Mock, 74, of Pierceton, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Avalon Village in Ligonier, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Oscar and Matilda (Speakman) Busche.
Dianna was a longtime employee and had retired from Dexter Axle in Albion, Indiana.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Timothy Mock; four daughters, Tracy (Doug) Barcus, Susan (Barry) Leatherman, Dawn Hollis and Carrie (Marc) Stocksdale; two stepdaughters, Jessica (Kevin) Waugh and Kendrea Mock; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Dwight Busche Sr., Nick Busche and Jerry Busche.
She was preceded by her parents; a son, David Lee Hollis; one brother, Oscar Herman “Hermie” Busche; one great-grandson, Theodore Gregory; and a son-in-law, Randy Grayless.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Eastlund Funeral Home in Syracuse.
Services for Dianna will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at North Webster Cemetery/Mock Addition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.