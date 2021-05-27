KENDALLVILLE — Zachery Caine Sparkman, age 34, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Black Pistons Club House in Columbia City, Indiana.
Zach was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Jan. 30, 1987, to Jeffrey Brian Sparkman and Heidi Jo (Opliger) Sparkman. His mother preceded him in death on May 27, 2010.
Zach graduated from East Noble High School in 2005, and he was employed as a truck driver with Metal X and Heavy Metal Haulers.
He married Jasmine Amber Mullins on June 9, 2018, at Salem Baptist Church near Rome City.
Zach was a volunteer firefighter in the past with LaOtto and Avilla fire departments. He was a member of the Black Pistons Motorcycle Club in Columbia City.
He loved spending time with his wife, his kids and his dog, Lexie. He also loved hunting, fishing, four wheeling and riding his motorcycle.
Survivors include his wife, Jasmine Sparkman, of Kendallville; children, A.J. Luis, Jaydyn Timothy, Ryan Nathaniel and Briella Marie; father and stepmother, Jeff and Joann Sparkman Sr., of LaOtto; brother, Jeff and Alisha Sparkman Jr., of Waterloo; stepbrother, Kyle and Ashley Johnson, of South Bend; father-in-law, Tim and Karen Mullins, of Wawaka; mother-in-law, Beverly Watts, of Avilla; many aunts; uncle; cousins; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; and grandparents, Lee and Zella Sparkman Sr., and Charles and Marge Opliger.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 1-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, and anytime after 7 p.m., at the Outlaws Motorcycle Club House, 3017 McArthur Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Graveside funeral services will take place on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Orange Cemetery near Brimfield, with Pastor Tony Sparkman officiating.
Casket bearers will be his brother, Jeff Sparkman Jr., Blake Sparkman, Stone Opliger and his Black Pistons brothers.
Memorial donations may be made to the Zachery Sparkman family.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
