Janet Goldwood
Janet Marie Goldwood, 75, of Columbia City, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept.10, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Janet Goldwood
Janet Marie Goldwood, 75, of Columbia City, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept.10, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.