LAOTTO — Danny K. Hoffman, of LaOtto, Indiana, loving husband, brother, father and grandfather, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at his home.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Rita Rinehart Hoffman; his two children, Jeff (Sarah) Hoffman and Julie (Gregory) Brubaker; his brother, Randy (Pam) Hoffman; his two bonus children, Mike (Amanda) Himes and Nicole Flath; his two grandchildren, Charles and Paul Brubaker; and his three bonus grandchildren, Gavin Flath, Brooke Himes and Reese Himes.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Elaine Walgamuth Hoffman; and his wife, Karen (Loechner) Hoffman.
Dan grew up in Akron, Indiana, and graduated from Akron High School in 1965.
He moved to the big city to complete his B.A. in Mechanical Technology at Purdue Fort Wayne, before enlisting in the Army National Guard.
After completing his service, he joined Iron Workers' Local 147. He worked for many years for G&L Corporation and eventually retired from Doc's Crane & Rigging in 2002.
He spent his retirement doing what he loved — spending time with his family and friends, fishing, hunting, traveling and fussing with his tractor. Dan had the privilege of cruising around much of the world with Rita, Randy and Pam — Australia, Alaska, Caribbean, and the North Atlantic.
Dan was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council and volunteered at the food bank with Rita.
He was also a member of the Tri-State Tractor Club.
There will be a visitation at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon, with a funeral service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Roof Fund.
Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is in charge of arrangements.
