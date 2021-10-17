AUBURN — Theo R. Webb, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1932, in Auburn, to Omar C. and Vera N. (Harper) Webb. Both parents preceded him in death.
Theo was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War.
He married Lorna L. Jennings on Oct. 2, 1953, in Auburn, and she survives.
Theo worked for several companies throughout his career including: co-owner for Webb Dog Shows, owner of DeKalb County Credit Bureau, Webb Realty, served as Vice President of Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, President of Auburn Federal Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Seymour, President of Delphi Bank, Resolution Trust Company in Houston, Texas, Real-estate Commercial Investment Firm in Houston, Texas, served as director of Bryan College Station Economic Development in Bryan, Texas; and retired as director of Economic Development in Madisonville, Texas.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn. When the church decided to build a "new" building on the East edge of Auburn in the late ’60s, Theo served on the finance committee to raise funds for the ambitious project.
Theo was a member of the Rotary Club for more than 40 years, Auburn American Legion Post 97 for more than 60 years, Auburn Elks, was a founding board member of the ACD Museum, served on the board of directors of DeKalb Memorial Hospital, and served as treasurer of the Auburn Community Pool building committee. He served on the DeKalb County Council during the 1960s and 1970s. He also was a member of the 1949 Auburn High School basketball team that made it to the final four.
He was an avid, lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Lorna Webb, of Auburn; three sons, Kevin (Nita) Webb, of Auburn, Brian (Susi) Webb, of Anthem, Arizona, and Patrick (Diana Elam), of Brownsburg, Indiana; four grandchildren, Ryan Webb, Trevor Webb, Callie Summers and Foster Webb; 10 great-grandchildren, Jonah Webb, Elijah Webb, Levi Webb, Isaac Webb, Malachi Webb, Asher Webb, Jael Webb, Lawson Summers, Lincoln Webb and Beckett Summers; and two sisters, Clodine (Jerry) Hefley, of Auburn and Linda Channell, of Fort Wayne.
A graveside service will take place at 11:45 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1605 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Nikki Brown Rice officiating.
Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and Auburn American Legion Post 97.
The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m., prior to the service at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Auburn.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
