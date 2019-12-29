Clifford Lockwood
WATERLOO — Clifford A. Lockwood, 94, Waterloo, passed away on Friday, December 27, close to his family in Noblesville.
He was born on November 6, 1925, on the family farm in Waterloo to Chester and Joyce (Beard) Lockwood. He married Dorothy Jean Scott on February 8, 1958 in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Lockwood farmed the family farm and he also was a foreman at Lyle Electric and Pent Industries until he retired in 1989. He was an active member of New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo where he served as an Elder in the Church. After retirement, Mr. Lockwood truly enjoyed woodworking.
His survivors include his wife of 62 years,
Dorothy Lockwood; two sons, Dennis Lockwood, Carmel, and
Kerry and Angie Lockwood, Noblesville; a daughter, Tamara and Bill Delaney, Fishers; seven grandchildren, Kathryn and Ken Pesyna, Patricia and Christian Doyle, Rebekha Lockwood, Noah and Anna Lockwood, Grace Lockwood, Brianna Lockwood and Aiden Delaney.
Lockwood was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Lois Dean Lockwood, and 4 brothers and their spouses, Bernard and Lavoyle Lockwood, Ronald and Dorothy Lockwood, Dayton and Lois Lockwood and Willis and Donna Lockwood.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street in Waterloo. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service on Friday. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, at 11 a.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo with Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to New Hope Christian Center, 900 South Wayne Street, Waterloo, Indiana 46793.
Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home.
